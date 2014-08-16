Shooting victim found dead in car

(WMC) - Police officers are investigating a deadly shooting in Memphis Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:20 p.m., Memphis police officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Keltner Circle. When they arrived, authorities found a male with multiple gunshot wounds sitting in a vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials do not have any suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH or visit the Crime Stoppers website: http://memphis.crimestoppersweb.com/.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.