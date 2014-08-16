City of Memphis opens disc golf course on former Libertyland grounds

(WMC) - There's a new place to play golf in Memphis and you don't need to bring a set of clubs. The City of Memphis Parks Division opened Libertyland Golf Course on Saturday.

The sport is disc golf, also known as frisbee golf and the course is located at Early Maxwell and Southern Avenue which was once the grounds of Libertyland Amusement Park.

"It takes about an hour and a half to play a round, and it's a good walk. It's actually about three and a half miles to walk the whole course," said course designer Terrance Ryan. "It's 6,200 feet, but you don't go in straight lines because normally most people don't throw in straight lines."

The object of disc golf is very similar to regular golf. Instead of golf balls and clubs, players throw a disc into a basket. Score is kept in the same manner as regular golf.

Get the latest from WMC Action News 5 anytime: iPhone | iPad | Android | SMS Alerts | Email Alerts | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram