Teenager in critical condition after shooting

(WMC) - A 17-year-old is in critical condition following a shooting Saturday evening.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. officers responded to a shooting call at Vance and Dunlap, where the teenage victim was found with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Regional One Medical Center.

No suspect information is available at this time, the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH or visit the Crime Stoppers website: http://memphis.crimestoppersweb.com/.

