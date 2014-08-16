One dead following shooting, no suspect in custody

(WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a Saturday shooting that left a woman dead.

Police officers responded to Nathan Avenue and Scott Street after receiving a call about a female shooting victim. According to reports, the victim was reportedly shot by an unknown male at different location.





She was transported to Regional One Hospital where she was pronounced dead.





No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH or visit the Crime Stoppers website: http://memphis.crimestoppersweb.com/ if you have any information.



