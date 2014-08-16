Tigers basketball falls against Carleton

Needing game experience, the Memphis Tigers basketball team is taking their high tops north of the border, beginning a 4-games in 4-days stretch against various teams from Canada.



Unlike previous preseason trips, the Tigers are expecting a challenge and hoping to find out just where they stand with a host of new faces in the blue and gray.

The Tigers first game did not go well.

Memphis was trailing by as many as 32 points in their game against Carleton University, but fought back late to make it respectable, 86-76.



Carleton hit 16 of 32 three pointers.



Nick King led the way for the Tigers with 32 points, and JUCO transfer Chris Hawkins put in 14.



The Tigers continue their trek tomorrow night against the University of Ottawa.