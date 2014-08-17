City leaders take action in regards to violence

Neighbors say they hope city leaders can come up with some kind of plan to stop the gun violence. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - A string of violence that has recently plagued Memphis is prompting city leaders to take action.

At a home on China Berry Cove in Hickory Hill, the scene was quiet Sunday morning. It's a big difference from all the commotion on Friday, when a father allegedly shot his 24-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter before killing himself.

"It's scary and it scared the bejesus out of me," said Veata Williams.

Williams lives across the street from the home where the shootings occurred.

"They just seemed like a normal family that's why it was so shocking and so weird this happened," added Williams.

Across town on Castalia Street, neighbors were also talking about the increase of shootings. The most recent in that area happened Saturday, just across the street from where a group of youngsters were playing.

Betsy Harris is concerned about the increase in young people becoming involved in violence.

"It's just really bad for the young people because they are just killing themselves, they are just killing up each other," said Harris.

On Monday, Mayor A C Wharton will meet with Memphis Police Director Toney Armstrong to address the shootings to work toward finding a solution.



Neighbors say they hope city leaders can come up with some kind of plan to stop the gun violence.

Harris longs for what she described as the 'good old days' when people settled disputes without shooting at each other.

"But now it's done got so that when you get into it with a person they want to run and get a gun. Why you can't just fight it out like men and the best man wins?," said Harris. "You don't need no gun, no knife, no bottle to fight with."

Neighbors of the home on China Berry where the dad and children died say they're praying to God for answers to all the violence. Especially when it comes to a family they say "seemed happy" but is now preparing for three funerals.

