Man who shot into a crowd of people captured

The victims were between the ages of 11 and 42 years old. (Photo Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

(WMC) - After months of investigating, Memphis police have captured a man accused of shooting at nine different people.

Police say back in April, Tony Wilson fired 15 shots into a group of people. The victims were between the ages of 11 and 42 years old.

One person was hit and hospitalized.

Wilson was booked into the Shelby County Jail on multiple charges including aggravated assault and attempted first-degree murder.

His bond is set at $950,000.

