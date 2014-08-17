Tigers basketball beats Ottawa University

(WMC) - Before the Memphis Tigers basketball team even got on the plane to Canada, coach Josh Pastner said his team was going to win games, but this was about experience.

Memphis lost their first game against Carleton, but Sunday was a better outcome against the University of Ottawa.

Five Tigers players scoring in double figures, as Memphis rolls to it's first win of the trip north, 104-89.

Nick King once again leading the way for Memphis with 25 points, and a good shooting night for Kuran Iverson, who goes 7-of-9 for 18 points.

Tigers as a team, shooting 64 percent for the game.

Perimeter defense is still an issue for Memphis; they allowed 16 threes in their first game, Ottawa knocking down 17 from long range.

Next up, Memphis will face McGill University Monday at 6 p.m. central time.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.