Hwy 51 reopens after Monday morning crash

(WMC) – Shelby County sheriff's deputies and firefighters were on the scene of an accident on southbound Highway 51 at Rust Avenue on Monday morning.

Around 7 a.m. on Monday, a truck hit a pole. Emergency crews had to cut the driver from the truck.

Emergency officials shut down Hwy 51 for a short time during the morning commute.

The highway opened up shortly after the shutdown.

Follow the link to see the current traffic conditions: http://www.wmcactionnews5.com/category/70840/traffic.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.