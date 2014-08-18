Rally for Ferguson lines major Memphis street

Click here to see images from the dayside Ferguson, Mo. protest on August 15.

(WMC) – Trouble continues in Ferguson, Mo. following the fatal shooting by a police officer of unarmed 18-year-old Michael Brown.

Protesters turn violent overnight Monday, but a curfew was lifted by the governor, as the national guard moves in to help.

Meanwhile, rallies are spreading across the country. One kicked off in Memphis at Poplar Avenue and Highland Street late Monday afternoon.

On several corners at Poplar, a person is holding a sign, which is meant to bring attention to police brutality.

The signs say things like "don't shoot" and "film the police." Organizers say these signs are calling for police accountability, not just in Ferguson but all across the United States and Memphis.

They say the case of Michael Brown has helped to fan the flame of a much bigger issue.

"Coming to awareness that not everyone is treated the same way, and that's what the whole move to action is about. That people in America and people of color are experiencing a different kind of justice system," Marquita Bradshaw, Memphis United's organization coordinator.

Protesters were at 14 intersections along Poplar Avenue. But they say this is not the end of their protesting, and they will continue to organize efforts like this one to bring awareness to this issue.

