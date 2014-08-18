Mid-South town celebrates title of 'America's Best Main Street'

(WMC) - The Town of Collierville is celebrating being named "America's Best Main Street" by Parade Magazine. Neighbors and city leaders celebrated this honor with a block party.

Camille Brantley with the Collierville Junior Auxiliary said they're committed to the town.

"We have worked tirelessly with the town to make the town square a place where families want to come and individuals hang out and spend time," Brantley said.

Residents turned out in large numbers to celebrate the Town of Collierville at the Morton Museum.

"Collierville is unique in that it really has a small town feel. It's the sort of place where the mayor knows you by name and greets you on the town square when you bump into him," said Brantley.

Collierville Mayor Stan Joyner said there is a tremendous amount of excitement.

"As you can see, the people have shown up here today. It's a great day for the town of Collierville and the citizens of Collierville should be very proud, and I know they are," he said.

Collierville's final competitor was McMinnville, Oregon.

"The contest was all across America, but you have to a have nomination and citizens call in to nominate their community. Then there was a bracket like a basketball bracket of all these towns who were not nominated," Joyner explained. "Then you had a head to head competition with that town."

Citizens logged in through social media to vote for their selection. Collierville pulled out ahead of everyone else.

"Now we know the rest of America got to see what we've known all along," said Joyner.

