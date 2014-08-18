Son found 'not guilty' by reason of insanity in father's murder

(WMC) – A 26-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of his father was found not guilty on Monday by reason of insanity.

The psychologist who performed an evaluation on Alexander Shelton explained his long history of treatment for mental issues. The treatment started when Shelton was 11 years old.

The judge agreed with the psychologist that the 26-year-old may have realized after the shooting that he had done something wrong, but did not understand it when he pulled the trigger. The doctor said Alexander suffered from a "major psychotic disorder" at the time.

Alexander's father, 55-year-old Lauren Shelton, was found dead inside the family's home in June 2012. His son was arrested later on I-40 near Jackson, Tenn.

Alexander will remain in custody until further order of the court. A status hearing is scheduled for September 26.

