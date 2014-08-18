Job center opens on Austin Peay - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Job center opens on Austin Peay

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect

(WMC) - A new job center is open and ready to provide help to Mid-Southerners seeking employment.

The Goodwill Job Center opened for the first time Monday, August 18.

The facility provides a variety of services including job searches, career counseling, online learning classes, job skills training, and resume building.

The Goodwill Job Center is located at 3820 Austin Peay Highway in Memphis, Tenn.

For more information you can call 901-384-6745 or click here.

Get the latest from WMC Action News 5 anytime:   iPhone |   iPad | Android  |  SMS Alerts |  Email Alerts |  Facebook  |  Twitter |   Instagram  

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly