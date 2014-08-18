Job center opens on Austin Peay

(WMC) - A new job center is open and ready to provide help to Mid-Southerners seeking employment.

The Goodwill Job Center opened for the first time Monday, August 18.

The facility provides a variety of services including job searches, career counseling, online learning classes, job skills training, and resume building.

The Goodwill Job Center is located at 3820 Austin Peay Highway in Memphis, Tenn.

For more information you can call 901-384-6745 or click here.