Shelby County bus drivers agree to new contract

(WMC) - Bus drivers in Shelby County have a new five-year agreement with Durham School Services.

The group reached an agreement with Teamsters Local 984, the union representing the bus drivers.

Both sides have been negotiating since before the 2014-2015 school year started. There were fears bus drivers would strike on the first day of school, but they agreed to go to work and continue negotiating in good faith.

The new contract gives a salary increase to all employees and brings the starting salary up to $12 an hour.

