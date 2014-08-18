Man arrested after Frito-Lay truck stolen

Memphis police officers recovered a stolen Frito-Lay truck Monday afternoon after someone took it for a joyride.





The joyride of sorts ended with a crash involving another car in the 3200 block of Forest Glen Street.





"He was riding like he was in a Mustang," said Donald Ward, who lives on Forest Glen Street.





Ward and his son, Dontavieon, were outside when the stolen snack truck peeled out down their street.





"I just seen the truck go through first. I was like, 'Gah!' Then I saw all the police gunning," said Ward. "And then I was like, 'Yeah, they up to something.'"





The truck jumped the curb and ended up on the sidewalk. The driver bailed out and ran, but was caught by police within minutes.





"He didn't get nothing but some handcuffs and no chips," added Chuck Webster, who also lives on Forest Glen Street.





While the truck thief may have lost all of his chips in the gamble, neighbors say he earned a consolation prize to 201 Poplar for three square meals a day.





With the day's delivery driven straight onto their font yards, neighbors say they can't help but look on slack-jawed and mouths watering.





"I sure want me some chips," Ward added.





Police have not yet released the suspect's name.



