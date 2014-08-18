High school student beaten, robbed of his shoes

Ditrizes Pugh faces several charges related to an attack on a high school student. (Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

(WMC) - A high school student was beaten and had his shoes stolen as he left the Whitehaven jamboree football game.

A group of young men attacked Nicholas Thomas, 15, at Shelby Drive and Elvis Presley Boulevard Friday night. The attackers held him on the ground while they ripped off his shirt and shoes.

Police say they have arrested one of the men responsible for the attack. They say they caught Ditrizes Pugh, 25, trying to run away from the scene with a stun gun in his pocket.

Pugh faces several charges related to the attack. He's in jail under a $75,000 bond. His next court date is set for August 28.