Video shows teen leaving house with stranger; mother seeking help

(WMC) - A DeSoto County mother is desperate to find her missing child.

She has video of her daughter leaving the family's home with an unknown person. Fliers with 15-year-old Katie Little's picture can be seen all around north Mississippi.

WMC Action News 5 does not typically report runaway cases until investigators determine a child is in danger.

In this case, the mother's video of her daughter leaving the house may be the most powerful clue.

Family members say no one has ever seen the person Little is seen leaving with. It appears to be a larger male from surveillance video.

"We just want her back, safe, unhurt, that's all we want," Angie Burkhardt said as she held back tears.

She's trying not to let her worst fears creep in when thinking about Katie, who has been missing for almost a week.

"We found out Wednesday morning she was gone when we went to get her up to get ready for school," Burkhardt said.

Friends told Katie's family that she did not have a new boyfriend, and she was not in trouble at school.

No one can't understand why she would just leave without some very important items.

"She left her phone here so whoever picked her up told her to leave it here, because that child was always glued to her phone," Burkhardt said.

DeSoto County sheriff's deputies are working the case along with a private investigator hired by the family.

Earlier this summer a Southaven teen was found with a sex offender in another state after she ran away.

Stories like those increase the fear for the family with each passing day. They know someone has answers and are begging for anyone to come forward.

"She could be out there getting hurt," Burkhardt said.

If you know anything about Katie Little you're asked to call the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department at 662-469-8500.