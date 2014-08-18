Secret phone call results in kidnap victims being released

(WMC) - A secret phone call helped a mother and her children avoid being kidnapped.

The children's grandmother says she's still trying to figure out what happened.

"My son and daughter-in-law came over this morning [Monday] to get some clothes and they left, and after they left, the police showed up," Lisa Collins said.

Collins' son, Irvin Guy, left with his wife and two children. Everything seemed normal.

Shortly after they left, the mother snuck into a bathroom and called police. She said her husband was taking her and their two children to Nashville against their will.

Over the course of several hours and several phone calls, police convinced Guy to drop his family off at South Parkway and I-240. They were not hurt.

Shortly afterward, police arrested Guy on Martin Circle in South Memphis.

Guy's mother says she just wanted to make sure the children were OK.

"My main thing was to make sure her and her children were okay. Which they were, and then after that, that is he okay," Collins said.

Guy was officially booked into jail around 3 p.m. Monday. He does not yet have a court date or a bond amount.