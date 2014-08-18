Jarnell Stokes signs with Grizzlies

(WMC) - Second round pick Jarnell Stokes signed with the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Memphis native and Southwind High School graduate played three years at University of Tennessee before entering the NBA draft.

He was selected by the Utah Jazz in the second round (35th overall) of the 2014 NBA Draft and traded to Memphis on draft night for a 2016 second round draft pick.

Stokes signed a 3-year contract for $2.55 million, but his last year is a team option.



