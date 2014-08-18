A Better Mid-South: Peaceful protesting

Editorial by Tracey Rogers, Action News 5 general manager:



(WMC) - The violence taking place in Ferguson, Mo. hurts my heart.

I just don't see how violence, looting, and breaking the law will solve what happened in Ferguson.

I understand the anger over the death of Michael Brown and support the investigation of what led to his death.

That needs to happen, but I just can't understand looting businesses and causing damage to your community.

I support peaceful protesting. Let's show the world how it's done.

There are many people in the Mid-South who are leaders in changing the world through peaceful protest.

Peaceful protesting makes this A Better Mid-South and a better world.

