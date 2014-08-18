Full Shelby Co. Commission fails resolution protecting LGBT employee rights

(WMC) - Shelby County commissioners failed a resolution Monday that would have amended and clarified the county's personnel policy regarding lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender employees.

The commission voted six to four to fail the measure. The resolution passed in the commission committee last week, but in the full commission it would have needed seven votes to pass.

The resolution was sponsored by commissioners Walter Bailey and Steve Mulroy. Commissioner Heidi Shaffer challenged the resolution saying it was not necessary.

Supporters said the language in the resolution would have made it specifically clear LGBT county employees are protected from discrimination.

