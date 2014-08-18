Medical company employee said he sold prescription drugs for gas money

Manager of Stericycle did not return calls for comment as of Monday night. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

Kelvin Threat (left) and James Duffie (right) worked for Stericycle in Memphis, where prescriptions are sent for proper disposal. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Two Memphis medical recycling company employees are accused of pilfering pills.

Kelvin Threat and James Duffie worked for Stericycle in Memphis, where prescriptions are sent for proper disposal. The two employees were both arrested Friday after police say hundreds of pills were found in their personal vehicles.

According to the affidavit, the long list of prescriptions included OxyContin and Morphine, and they were valued at more than $500,000.

Police say Stericyle management became suspicious following an anonymous tip that workers were stealing prescription drugs from the warehouse and storing them inside their cars and trucks in the parking lot.

One of the arrested employees told police it was his first time stealing prescriptions and that he needed gas money until payday.

Both suspects are due in court Tuesday. Manager of Stericycle did not return calls for comment as of Monday night.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.