Redbirds first baseman Xavier Scruggs win PCL Player of the Week

(WMC-TV) - Memphis Redbirds first baseman Xavier Scruggs wins the Pacific Coast League's Player of the Week award for the week of August 11-18.

Scruggs becomes the third consecutive Memphis Redbird to win the award, following outfielder Tommy Pham and Tyler Lyons.

Scruggs hit .458 (11-24) with three home runs and 11 RBI in six games, raising his season average to .283 in his first season at the AAA level.

Scruggs is second in the PCL with 81 RBI, along with 18 HR.



