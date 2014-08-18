Officers cleared in veteran's fatal shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Officers cleared in veteran's fatal shooting

Davis drove from Fayette County to Germantown on a mid-July evening after calling a crisis hotline. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5) Davis drove from Fayette County to Germantown on a mid-July evening after calling a crisis hotline. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Three Germantown police officers returned to work after being cleared of any criminal offenses in the fatal shooting of a young war veteran.

Officers Sean Carlson, Robert Cook, and Gene Herndon were placed on administrative leave during an investigation surrounding the death of Justin Davis, who was sitting in his car with a rifle when police shot and killed him.

Davis drove from Fayette County to Germantown on a mid-July evening after calling a crisis hotline. Police issued a be-on-the-lookout alert because he was reportedly unstable and dangerous.

When Germantown's crisis intervention team talked to Davis over a squad car's PA system at Cameron Brown Park, he reportedly pointed his weapon out of his car window and shot at officers; they returned fire. The encounter between Davis and officers lasted about 15 minutes, and he was pronounced dead at the park.

Investigators say the 24-year-old was suicidal and suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder. Davis' friends and family say he was an Iraqi war veteran, and he had trouble finding a job when he returned home.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents reported to the park after the shooting and led the case before turning it over to the Shelby County District Attorney's office. The case will not be presented to a grand jury.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly