Woman carjacked while renting movie from Redbox

(WMC) - An armed menace is off the streets after robbing a Memphis woman while she was renting a move at Redbox.

Martha Sneed just wanted a movie Friday night after she got off work around midnight. It was her routine.

But last Friday instead of a movie, she got a gun in her face and her car taken with her purse in it.

"I could have passed out, totally shocked. I couldn't believe this was happening. It happened so quickly," she said.

Sneed said the man walked up to her at the Redbox at Walgreens on Third Street and asked for her keys while he held a gun on her. She handed the keys over and the man took off in her car.

"I just gave him my keys. I just handed them over because he had that gun pointed at me," she said.

Sneed had her cell phone. She called 911 and police quickly captured 20-year-old Martinos Derring after he ran into another car.

Sneed says she has learned her lesson: don't go to a Redbox alone at night and always be aware of your surroundings.

