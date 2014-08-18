Leahy's Mobile Home Park residents asked to leave homes

After fears that the water and electricity at Leahy's Mobile Home Park would be shut off next week, Memphis Lights Gas and Water has reached an agreement.

Several Memphis families could be left in the dark and without water as MLGW prepares to cut off their utilities following an ongoing problem at their mobile park home.

Residents at Leahy's Mobile Home Park are preparing to leave after receiving the final notice from MLGW that the utilities at the park will be disconnected due to non-payment on Tuesday. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

Doles is selling all of his possessions and walking away from his trailer. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

The park's owner owes more than $50,000 to MLGW, and according to the owner the high bill is the result of an undiscovered water leak.

"It breaks my heart," resident Daniel Doles said.

Doles is selling all of his possessions and walking away from his trailer.

"First house we ever owned; we were looking forward to being here. It's just sad," Doles said.

Residents first got word they would be forced to move out last month, and MLGW gave residents a three-week extension. The organization Latino Memphis worked during the extension to help residents find another place to live, but many residents were told there was a possibility they could stay if a new owner bought the property.

"I don't have no where to go," resident Carmelita Hernandez said.

Hernandez says she was hopeful a new owner would step in and buy the property, but without that happening she is now scrambling to move her family of six.

"I don't have a budget. I don't have any money. It's even harder," Hernandez said.

Residents are being asked to be off the property by 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

