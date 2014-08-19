Henri Brooks assault case reset to a later date

Methodist University Hospital confirms that Henri Brooks resigned from her job at the hospital.

Former Shelby County Commissioner Henri Brooks was sentenced to a two year suspended sentence, two years probation, and she must undergo treatment for mental health. The sentence was handed down for a felony charge of falsifying documents.

Former Shelby County Commissioner Henri Brooks says she will appeal her sentencing handed down for faking her address on election documents.

(WMC) - Shelby County Commissioner Henri Brooks' Tuesday court date was reset.

She's charged with simple assault after a parking lot argument between her and another woman in June.

The woman says Brooks attacked her in the Methodist University Hospital parking lot. She says Brooks then snatched up her phone and dumped water on her. Some of the argument was caught on cell phone video and could be used in court.

After the incident, Brooks turned herself in to Memphis police and was charged with simple assault. She was released from jail on a $100 bond.

Brooks has since resigned from Methodist University Hospital, where she had worked as a research specialist for about eight years.

Today Brooks issued a statement titled "Media Continues to Distort the Facts about Henri E. Brooks."

Here's what the statement said:

"As usual, Memphis media is engaged in inaccurate reporting of events and distortion of the facts to fit their particular narrative, rather than do genuine investigation.

I am NOT due in court today! This continued distortion of the facts is yet another example of character assassination engaged in by the media and those who support the status quo, as it relates to Henri E. Brooks.

As much as some people might hate it, I am not available for their sensationalized attempts at ratings. Therefore, tonight when the media tells you that I failed to appear in court, DON'T believe it! There is no truth anywhere close to what they are saying.

Thank you for your continued concern and prayers."

For now, the case is scheduled to be back in court on August 29.

