1 person injured during shooting at laundromat

(WMC) - A gunman is on the run after shooting someone early Tuesday morning at a Memphis laundromat.

The shooting happened in the 5100 block of Mill Branch Road, at Phil's Coin-Op Laundry & Cleaners around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

WMC Action News 5 was told one person was taken to Regional Medical Center.

Police have not provided any information about a suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 901-528-CASH (2274), texting 'AWARD' to 274637 or visiting www.528cash.org.

