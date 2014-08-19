MLGW customers spend hours without power Tuesday

MLGW outage map as of 7 a.m. (Photo Source: MLGW.com)

The majority of the outages are in Southeast Memphis. 5 a.m. outage map (Photo Source: MLGW.com)

(WMC) - More than 14,700 Memphis Light, Gas, and Water customers were without power during the early morning hours on Tuesday.

MLGW says an equipment failure knocked out some circuits in the area's substation.

MLGW is reporting that the outage happened around 3:45 a.m. The majority of the outages were in Southeast Memphis and Germantown.

As of 7 a.m. the number of customers without power had dropped to 9,022. Soon after that, MLGW says they restored everyone's power.

