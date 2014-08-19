Contracted FedEx driver arrested for stealing truck

(WMC) - A Memphis man was arrested after police say he held a FedEx contractor's truck hostage for unpaid wages.

Memphis police arrested 61-year-old Phil Tuggle on Saturday, August 16.

Tuggle is accused of stealing a truck from FedEx Ground Hub from a contractor. Investigators say Tuggle was a driver for the contractor.

Police later found the truck at Tuggle's home with the tires and rims missing.

Tuggle told police he sold them for $750. Police estimate the tires and rims were valued at more than $5,300.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.