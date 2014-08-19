Gas leak at Midtown college forces partial evacuation - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Gas leak at Midtown college forces partial evacuation

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(WMC) - A gas leak on Union Avenue in Midtown forced a partial evacuation at the Southwest Tennessee Community College campus.

According to police, a backhoe hit a gas line while doing some digging around 9 Tuesday morning.

Traffic around the college was blocked off and rerouted.

Thirty people were evacuated from a building on campus. There were no reported injuries.

