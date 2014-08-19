Mid-South police search for suspects in driveway robberies

Two masked men armed with guns attacked an east Memphis couple in their own driveway. Both suspects remain on the loose.

An east Memphis elderly couple just arriving home from dinner got robbed in their driveway by two masked men with guns who remain on the loose. It happened just before 9:00 Tuesday night near the intersection

Gunmen force 81 and 77-year-old to their knees in home robbery

A Germantown couple was robbed in their driveway after returning home from work. The case may be connected to other crimes.

(WMC) - A Germantown couple was robbed in their driveway after returning home from work. The case may be connected to other crimes. This latest robbery happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block

Driveway robbery could be connected to other crimes

(WMC) - Detectives in Germantown, Memphis and Shelby County are investigating if separate driveway robberies are related.

On Friday night, a man ran outside of his house after hearing his wife screaming in their driveway. He says she had just been robbed by a man taking her purse.

"She started screaming, and he started grabbing her," said the man, who asked to remain unidentified.

He says the masked man ran off with his wife's purse, jumped in a nearby car with two other men and took off.

Investigators say it was the latest of several recent driveway robberies. They're warning residents to be careful.

"This is the third case now. That's one of the kind of assumptions that you make that this may be part of connected activity," Shelby County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Chip Washington said.

The suspects in these driveway robberies are still on the run, and investigators say they may strike again.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

