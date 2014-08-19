Mid-South police search for suspects in driveway robberies - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Mid-South police search for suspects in driveway robberies

Investigators are warning residents to be careful. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5) Investigators are warning residents to be careful. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Detectives in Germantown, Memphis and Shelby County are investigating if separate driveway robberies are related.

On Friday night, a man ran outside of his house after hearing his wife screaming in their driveway. He says she had just been robbed by a man taking her purse.

"She started screaming, and he started grabbing her," said the man, who asked to remain unidentified.

He says the masked man ran off with his wife's purse, jumped in a nearby car with two other men and took off.

Investigators say it was the latest of several recent driveway robberies. They're warning residents to be careful.

"This is the third case now. That's one of the kind of assumptions that you make that this may be part of connected activity," Shelby County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Chip Washington said.

The suspects in these driveway robberies are still on the run, and investigators say they may strike again.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly