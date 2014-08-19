Mid-South patients at risk after major cyber attack

(WMC) - Chinese cyber thieves victimized at least six Mid-South hospitals and doctor's offices.

Personal data for 4.5 million patients could be in the wrong hands right now. Investigators think the criminals accessed social security numbers, names, birthdays, phone numbers, and physical addresses.

With that information the criminals could open bank accounts or credit cards, take out loans, and ruin a person's personal credit history.

Here's a list of the hospitals in the Mid-South that might have been hacked:

Tennessee

Dyersburg Regional Medical Center

McNairy Regional Hospital

Regional Hospital of Jackson

Mississippi

Northwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in Clarksdale

Arkansas

Forrest City Medical Center

Helena Regional Medical Center

All of these hospitals are part of Community Health Systems. If you've been a patient at any of these hospitals in the past five years, you need to keep a close eye on your accounts.

Community Health Systems says they plan to offer identity theft protection to all victims. They will release more details later. For now, they say the hackers' malware is no longer on their computer system.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

