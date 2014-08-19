8-year-old shoots himself while father sleeps

(WMC) - An 8-year-old shot himself in the hand with his father's gun Tuesday.

The child was sent to Delta Medical Center, which is about a mile away from where the incident occurred at Camelot Manor Apartments.

He was then transferred to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.

Memphis police are investigating. According to their preliminary reports, it appears the father was asleep on the couch when the child got a hold of the gun.

Police have not released the caliber of the weapon or where the boy found it, but the gun was apparently not properly put away.



The boy is non-critical condition.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.