8-year-old shoots himself while father sleeps - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

8-year-old shoots himself while father sleeps

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Photo Source: WMC Action News 5) (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)
(Photo Source: WMC Action News 5) (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - An 8-year-old shot himself in the hand with his father's gun Tuesday.

The child was sent to Delta Medical Center, which is about a mile away from where the incident occurred at Camelot Manor Apartments. 

He was then transferred to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.

Memphis police are investigating. According to their preliminary reports, it appears the father was asleep on the couch when the child got a hold of the gun. 

Police have not released the caliber of the weapon or where the boy found it, but the gun was apparently not properly put away.

The boy is non-critical condition. 

Get the latest from WMC Action News 5 anytime: iPhone | iPad | Android | SMS Alerts | Email Alerts | Facebook Twitter | Instagram

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly