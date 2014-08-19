School bus with children on board crashes into pole - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

School bus with children on board crashes into pole

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Photo Source: WMC Action News 5) (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)
(source: WMC Action News 5) (source: WMC Action News 5)
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - A school bus with children on board crashed into a pole Tuesday afternoon.

Four kids were on the bus when the accident happened at Evergreen Street and Poplar Avenue. Police say two boys were taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in non-critical condition. 

The pole tore through the front of the bus and got wedged between the passenger side tire and the bus' engine. 

Get the latest from WMC Action News 5 anytime: iPhone | iPad | Android | SMS Alerts | Email Alerts | Facebook Twitter | Instagram

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly