Violent crime on the rise in the first half of 2014

(WMC) - Property and domestic violence crime stats are on the decline in Shelby County, but violent crime is rising.

Technical problems with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations database delayed countywide crime statistics for January to July of 2014.

The Memphis Shelby Crime Commission found that reported major violent crime is up since last year. The violent crime rate is up 5.8 percent in the county and 5.7 percent in Memphis when compared to the same period in 2013. However, the combined rate is still 16.5 percent lower than it was in 2006.

"We are concerned about the increase in reported major violent crimes. It points out the importance of continuing to focus on those parts of the Operation Safe Community plan designed to curb violent street crime, in particular, data-driven deployment of police resources to areas of high rates of youth crime," Bill Gibbons said.

Gibbons is the chair of Operation: Safe Community and commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

The report also shows reported domestic violence crime is down 7.2 percent in the county and 7.8 percent in Memphis. Major property crime is down 5.5 percent in the county and 5.4 percent in Memphis.

"We are encouraged by the continued decline in reported major property crimes, both in Memphis and countywide. We hope the decline in reported domestic violence is a sign that state and local efforts to address this problem are paying off," Gibbons said.