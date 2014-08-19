Bellevue Baptist Church falls victim to credit card fraud

(WMC) - Ferdarious Bowen is accused of stealing a credit card from Bellevue Baptist Church and racking up quite the bill.

According to the affidavit, the church's security director noticed the card was missing and linked the theft to Bowen. According to the church, Bowen was hired by a temp agency to do work at the building.

Joice Payne says she visits the church often, and that the crime does not surprise her.

"It's a sign of the times. It's a sign that the end is coming," she said. "It's just the worst thing ever to steal from the house of The Lord"

Bowen has been charged with seven counts of credit card fraud, and he is accused of using the card at seven different places.

