Police director: MPD does not have to be militarized

The weapons being used, though, are not only available in Missouri. They are also available in the Mid-South.





Grenade launchers, mine-resistant vehicles, assault rifles are all weapons that local law enforcement can get from the federal government for free. But as a national debate over police militarization rages, police in Memphis say that's not their method.





Memphis Police Director Toney Armstrong says he is sensitive to the situation playing out in Ferguson, Mo.





"It changes our communications," he said. "We have to be transparent. Two, we have to be responsible."





And one thing he says MPD does not have to be -- is militarized.





"You will not see that here absent extenuating circumstances," he said.