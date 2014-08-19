Schools removed from Tennessee's under-performing schools list

(WMC) - Shelby County Schools are making strides, earning the state's highest growth rating.
This year's school level performance results are like an early Christmas present for staff members at the board headquarters and at a number of schools in the district.
Academic performance levels improved so much at Cherokee Elementary that the school earned its way off of the state of Tennessee's priority list for under-performing schools.
Cherokee is one of six iZone schools that have been removed from the list. A total of 15 schools were removed.
School leaders say students are doing better because of hard work, a variety of programs and things like longer school days and other measures to improve how well students do in class.
"The staff I have here at Cherokee work 25 hours a day, eight days a week. They never complain, they put children first," said Rodney Rowan, Cherokee Elementary Principal.
School leaders say plans are already under way to share successful techniques with other schools in the district and in time there will be increased academic success across the board.
"We have a science team, a math team that provide teachers with real time counseling and mentoring they need to be successful," Dr. Sharon Griffin of Shelby County Schools.
"It just shows you that despite what people think all kids can learn and they can learn at a very high level," said Dorsey Hopson, superintendent.
Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
Closing arguments and jury deliberations are expected Thursday in the case of a former Memphis police officer accused of rape.More >>
Closing arguments and jury deliberations are expected Thursday in the case of a former Memphis police officer accused of rape.More >>
Two adults and a child died in a house fire Thursday morning.More >>
Two adults and a child died in a house fire Thursday morning.More >>
A caring mother is getting a helping hand ahead of what would have been a tough spring season.More >>
A caring mother is getting a helping hand ahead of what would have been a tough spring season.More >>
A man accused of shooting and killing another man near an elementary school will not face charges for the shooting.More >>
A man accused of shooting and killing another man near an elementary school will not face charges for the shooting.More >>
A Memphis native made his MLB managerial debut Thursday as his New York Mets took the field for Opening Day.More >>
A Memphis native made his MLB managerial debut Thursday as his New York Mets took the field for Opening Day.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.More >>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
Baby Oliver was born in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital.More >>
Baby Oliver was born in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital.More >>
A science teacher at Myrtle Beach High School turned himself in to police and is suspended from teaching after he allegedly grabbed a student by his jacket and slammed him into a table, according to the mother of the student.More >>
A science teacher at Myrtle Beach High School turned himself in to police and is suspended from teaching after he allegedly grabbed a student by his jacket and slammed him into a table, according to the mother of the student.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
The former Marine sergeant, who was within 60 days of medically retiring for PTSD, told investigators he did it because his wife had been nagging him.More >>
The former Marine sergeant, who was within 60 days of medically retiring for PTSD, told investigators he did it because his wife had been nagging him.More >>
A woman says she was beaten bloody as she was leaving a Biloxi casino early Sunday morning. The woman says a group of men followed her to her car then one of the men attacked her.More >>
A woman says she was beaten bloody as she was leaving a Biloxi casino early Sunday morning. The woman says a group of men followed her to her car then one of the men attacked her.More >>
We have all heard the phrase, "Millennial are killing everything." Napkins, Campbells soup, the housing market, the list goes on.More >>
We have all heard the phrase, "Millennial are killing everything." Napkins, Campbells soup, the housing market, the list goes on.More >>