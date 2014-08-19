Crews fight fire at abandoned apartment - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Crews fight fire at abandoned apartment

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Photo Source: WMC Action News 5) (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Crews responded to an apartment fire in South Memphis on Tuesday night.

Chopper 5 images showed flames coming from West Fay Avenue and Kansas Street.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly.

It appeared to be an abandoned apartment, but as of Tuesday night, officials did not confirm anyone was inside.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly