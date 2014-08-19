Pedestrian hit, killed in Tunica County - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Pedestrian hit, killed in Tunica County

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - A person has died after being hit by a vehicle in Tunica County.

The accident happened at Pritchard and White Oak roads on Tuesday night, according to the sheriff's office.

