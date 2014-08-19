Copper thief strikes twice, still on the loose

Anders says he has given police info, but the suspect remains on the loose. (Photo Source: Jonah Anders)

(WMC) - A Memphis small business owner says his surveillance cameras caught a copper thief stealing from his property twice, and now he wants to know why police have not made an arrest.

Jonah Anders says his small business, Anders and Associates, on Park Avenue was stripped of copper back in July of 2013 and again this past July—by the same crook.

"The same guy comes back again like he is shopping at Walmart, and takes my stuff out again," Anders said.

Anders says back in 2013, he reported the crime. He was told by police the person responsible for the crime was never arrested.

"Did the same thing and was not off the streets when I gave them all the information they needed to arrest the guy. I don't understand," Anders said.

Anders says in total, he has spent nearly $4,500 repairing the damage to his business.

Memphis police say they are looking into the incident.

In June, officials launched Copperstoppers in a effort to catch copper thieves.

