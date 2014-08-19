Two men save woman from car fire

That's when two men stopped and rescued her before her car went up in flames.

"When I saw the lady her face was still kind of buried into the airbag," said Jeff Harris. "She didn't look like she was moving, so I pulled over to see if I could help."





Video from a TDOT camera shows thick, black smoke billowing from the wrecked car just after Harris and another man stopped to help.





"She wasn't moving. I thought the worst you know," Harris said.





The woman behind the wheel was not responding as the men tried to talk to her.





"The other guy noticed there was smoke coming out of the hood. At that point we were like, 'ma'am, you need to get out of your vehicle,'" added Harris.





She finally got out; stunned, but able to walk.





Harris didn't stop with the woman's rescue. He had the foresight to get her purse and other valuables out of the car.





It was not long after that her car went up in flames.





"The fire wasn't that big. I didn't think about the risk at the time," noted Harris. "It went up pretty quick after we got her out. We just kept backing up asking each other are we far enough back if it blows up."





Harris called 911 and the fire department showed up quickly and extinguished the fire.





Even in rush hour traffic it didn't occur to him not to stop and help.





"I just don't know why anyone would not help. I saw her. She wasn't moving. I just had to do something."





Harris said the woman appeared to be okay. He said the man in the car that was rear ended was on the other side of the interstate and he too appeared to be okay.





