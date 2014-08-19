Jimmy Whitt commits to Arkansas basketball

(WMC-TV) - Six-foot-2 combo guard Jimmy Whitt of Hickman High school in Columbia, Missouri picked the Razorbacks over Missouri.

Whitt held more than 25 offers including one from the University of Memphis. Whitt is a consensus 4-star recruit and is rated in the Top 75 in every major recruiting service. He averaged 22.5 points per game last season as a high school junior.

"I think factors were how big of an impact I could make, I was able to sit down and talk with Coach Anderson," Whitt said. "I went up there on an unofficial [visit], being able to sit down and talk to him about how he sees me coming into the system."

