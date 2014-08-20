Armed robbery near U of M campus has students on high alert

(WMC) - Faculty and students at University of Memphis received an alert about an armed robbery near campus.

It happened Tuesday night. Memphis police say they're still searching for two suspects.

People around campus say they're more aware than ever before.

"We started like we were a little nervous, and we started thinking about the security," graduate student Padama Annambhutla said. "Of course, it will bother us."

Tuesday night, while walking to her apartment, two strangers cornered a 19-year-old student and pointed a gun at her chest. They took her phone and purse and ran off.

"That's sad, and I put my sympathies out to that lady," resident Kesha Smith said. "I have to be more careful now, because I stay right here in this apartment."

Smith lives near where the robbery took place. She, like many others, say they're more antsy and aware when they're walking alone.

"We thought of not moving during the nighttime. We thought of staying at the place and locking the doors. We are a little worried about the night classes that we have," Annambhutla said. "We just don't want to roam alone. So we always want to stay at least two girls together. Two or three people together."

Police working this case arrested one man, but he's being held on a separate charge. So far, they've not been able to connect him to the robbery.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 901-528-CASH (2274), texting 'AWARD' to 274637 or visiting www.528cash.org.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.