One man recovers after early morning shooting

(WMC) – Police say they're having a tough time getting information from a man who was shot in the 3700 block of Bluff Wood Drive, near New Allen Road.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators say the man was hit in the upper thigh and should be okay.

No one is in custody for this shooting.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH (2274), text 'AWARD' to 274637 or visit www.528cash.org.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.