DA indicts security guard in death of MATA bus passenger

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced the guard, Adicus Mitchell, 50, is now charged with aggravated assault. The new charge stems from 68-year-old James Gray's death on August 3. He died from injuries sustained during in an incident on May 6.

Investigators charged Mitchell with aggravated assault after evidence showed he pushed Gray out the door of a bus. Gray fell face-first on the concrete; he was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

His death resulted in Mitchell's new charge, which carries a punishment of three to 15 years in prison.

Mitchell is free on $40,000 bond.

