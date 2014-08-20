DA indicts security guard in death of MATA bus passenger - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

DA indicts security guard in death of MATA bus passenger

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Photo Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office) (Photo Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

(WMC) – The death of a Memphis Area Transit Authority bus passenger means stiffer penalties for the guard suspected of killing him.

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced the guard, Adicus Mitchell, 50, is now charged with aggravated assault. The new charge stems from 68-year-old James Gray's death on August 3. He died from injuries sustained during in an incident on May 6.

Investigators charged Mitchell with aggravated assault after evidence showed he pushed Gray out the door of a bus. Gray fell face-first on the concrete; he was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

His death resulted in Mitchell's new charge, which carries a punishment of three to 15 years in prison.

Mitchell is free on $40,000 bond.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly