Police respond to Family Dollar robbery

(WMC) – Memphis Police Department were on the scene of a robbery at the Family Dollar in the 3500 block of Covington Pike.

A man entered the store around 9:15 a.m., armed with a gun. He fled in a white vehicle with money from the store.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH (2274), text 'AWARD' to 274637 or visit www.528cash.org.



