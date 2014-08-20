Avoid becoming a victim of a driveway robbery

Memphis police are working to solve another driveway robbery; the robbery happened on Wedgewood Street, near Rhodes Avenue, between Getwell and Cherry roads.

Protecting yourself from a crime can be as simple as starting with what's on your keys. Add a monkey fist, which looks harmless, but inside sits a steal ball that can be used if someone approaches you.

But experts say it starts with being aware of your surroundings.

There are a few obvious ways to protect yourself if someone tries to steal from you. A stun gun, mace, or pepper spray are the most common, non-lethal ways.

But that doesn't mean they always work.

Julie Hill, owner of Arms Fair Gun Shop, says it starts with not getting too comfortable with your daily routine.

"You've got to be very close to somebody in order for them to be affected by it. And sometimes people won't be as hurt by it and it's just gonna make them mad. So you want something that's gonna work for you and get you out of that situation," said Hill.

Look in front of you, look behind you. She says if someone is following you, don't drive home.

"It's better to be safe and feel a little foolish than it is to pull in your driveway and think 'oh no you're not following me' and found out they did," added Hill.

Either way, have a plan before you arrive at your destination. Walk in well lit areas, follow your gut instinct and if you see someone, make eye contact and acknowledge their presence.

"If you look somebody in the eye you say 'Hi how are you?' you make contact with them," said Hill. "They've also at that point decided probably that you're aware, you've seen them, you may not be vulnerable they'll probably move on to the next victim."

Which goes back to awareness—be aware of what's around you and don't let yourself get distracted.

If you do encounter someone, once you've arrived home, stay in your garage and use what you have, like wasp spray. It can spray up to 20 feet away, directly at the suspect.

