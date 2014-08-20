MPD investigates driveway robbery after 3 similar incidents

Two masked men armed with guns attacked an east Memphis couple in their own driveway. Both suspects remain on the loose.

An east Memphis elderly couple just arriving home from dinner got robbed in their driveway by two masked men with guns who remain on the loose. It happened just before 9:00 Tuesday night near the intersection

Gunmen force 81 and 77-year-old to their knees in home robbery

Gunmen force 81 and 77-year-old to their knees in home robbery

A Mid-South family was robbed in their own driveway and police are searching for those responsible.

(WMC) - A Mid-South family was robbed in their own driveway and police are searching for those responsible. WMC Action News 5's Ben Watson is gathering the details about the most recent driveway robbery. Tune

A Germantown couple was robbed in their driveway after returning home from work. The case may be connected to other crimes.

(WMC) - A Germantown couple was robbed in their driveway after returning home from work. The case may be connected to other crimes. This latest robbery happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block

Driveway robbery could be connected to other crimes

Driveway robbery could be connected to other crimes

(WMC) - Memphis police are working to solve another driveway robbery; the robbery happened on Wedgewood Street, near Rhodes Avenue, between Getwell and Cherry roads.

Police say the victim was returning home, talking on her cell phone, and getting ready to open the front door when a stranger came toward her pointing a silver gun.

Following the robber's demands, the woman threw her purse and cell phone at him, and he took of running south on Wedgewood Street.

Investigators have not officially connected all the cases, but this marks at least the fourth such similar case in the past few weeks.

From Memphis, unincorporated Shelby County, to Germantown, the cases all happened in recent weeks with eery similarities.

Previous events:

No one has been arrested in any of the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.