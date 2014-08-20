MPD investigates driveway robbery after 3 similar incidents - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MPD investigates driveway robbery after 3 similar incidents

(Photo Source: WMC Action News 5) (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Memphis police are working to solve another driveway robbery; the robbery happened on Wedgewood Street, near Rhodes Avenue, between Getwell and Cherry roads.

Police say the victim was returning home, talking on her cell phone, and getting ready to open the front door when a stranger came toward her pointing a silver gun.

Following the robber's demands, the woman threw her purse and cell phone at him, and he took of running south on Wedgewood Street.

Investigators have not officially connected all the cases, but this marks at least the fourth such similar case in the past few weeks.

From Memphis, unincorporated Shelby County, to Germantown, the cases all happened in recent weeks with eery similarities.

Previous events:

No one has been arrested in any of the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

